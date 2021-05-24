Home

Politics

Rabuka defends Vuetaki’s inclusion

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
November 10, 2021 3:18 am

Peoples’ Alliance Leader, Sitiveni Rabuka says he has sighted Titilia Vuetaki’s resignation letter sent to the Social Democratic Liberal Party before signing up with his party.

This comes after claims that Vuetaki had not officially relinquished her membership of SODELPA.

However, Rabuka says everything is in order.

Article continues after advertisement

“She has shown us a copy of her resignation letter and base on that we had included her as one of the founding members and she has been working with us right from the word go and that’s where we stand as a party and as a host party in this case.”

Rabuka says if Vuetaki’s resignation is contested by SODELPA she will have to stand down and await a 14-day process before she can join the party again.

Last week, SODELPA General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru said they may consider legal action against those who do not follow proper procedures before joining Rabuka’s party.

Under the law, a person cannot be a member of two parties at one time.

Conviction can result in a fine of up to $10,000, five years imprisonment or both.

 

