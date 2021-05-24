Home

Politics

Gavoka exposed as the Cassius amongst the conspirators says Bulitavu

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
August 29, 2021 6:22 am
Mosese Bulitavu [left] and SODELPA Party Leader, Viliame Gavoka

Outspoken Social Democratic Liberal Party MP Mosese Bulitavu has spoken out against Party Leader Viliame Gavoka for an article in Fiji Sun yesterday.

The Fiji Sun posted Bulitavu and seven other MPs will not be contesting for SODELPA in the next General Election.

The other MPs are Ro Teimumu Kepa, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, Lynda Tabuya, Ratu Suliano Matanitobua, Mitieli Bulanauca, Peceli Vosanibola and Doctor Antonia Lalabalavu.

The report says the three who are expected to retire from politics are Ro Teimumu, Ratu Naiqama and Bulanauca.

Gavoka in his comments in the daily says some of the sitting MPs have not expressed their interest in staying on saying it’s their choice.

He says he only wish they stayed on until the end of their term to serve the people who had put them in parliament.

Gavoka also told Fiji Sun he is not worried where these MPs goes after that.

MP Bulitavu who is being labeled as one of those planning to leave says it is unfortunate that the SODELPA Party Leader has displayed again in the public that he is unfit for national leadership by responding to questions on information leaked by his own circles to the media outlets.

He says the sinister tactic aimed to “name and shame” a group of MPs publicly is a cheap political shot and all proves the so called moderate SODELPA faction agenda which forced former Party Leader and Opposition Leader to resign.

Bulitavu says this is another witch hunt and Gavoka has exposed himself as the Cassius amongst the conspirators.

Several attempts for a comment from Gavoka and the Party General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru are to no avail.

