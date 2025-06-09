Policy aims to reward landowners

Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Compensation for landowners safeguarding Fiji’s critical water catchment forests remains a central focus of the current policy discussions in Parliament.

The new Standing Trees Compensation Policy seeks to reward customary landowners for preserving mature trees that filter rainwater and prevent erosion, key to safeguarding the country’s water supply.

Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu outlined the policy’s development, stressing its focus on fairness and sustainability.

Article continues after advertisement

He revealed that consultations spanned the Northern, Western, and Central Eastern Divisions, involving landowners, provincial councils, conservation groups and government departments.

Two pilot studies in Magodro and Nasolo tested how compensation would work in practice, while a national workshop in April brought together traditional leaders, environmental experts and policymakers to shape the final framework.

Opposition MP Usamate raised concerns over funding, asking whether the Water Authority of Fiji, the government, or taxpayers would foot the bill for compensation.

Vasu clarified that payments would come from land leaseholders, primarily managed by the Lands Department on behalf of WAF.

He noted ongoing discussions with some agencies, signaling that more consultation is needed before final approval.

The policy aims to address a long-standing imbalance where landowners have protected critical water resources without direct financial recognition.

With water security growing ever more crucial, the government faces pressure to ensure those safeguarding Fiji’s natural heritage are fairly compensated without placing undue burden on the public purse.









Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.