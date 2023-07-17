Police concerned with increase in loitering

[File Photo]

The Fiji Police Force is worried with an increase in young individuals loitering in towns and cities in the late hours of the night.

On its Official Facebook Page, the Force has reached out to the public, seeking assistance in tackling this issue and emphasizing their commitment to the well-being and future of young Fijians.

Minister for Children, Lynda Tabuya has pledged the ministry’s efforts to explore viable solutions for children on the streets.

Children Minister, Lynda Tabuya.

Tabuya highlights that a significant proportion of street crimes are committed by these marginalized individuals.

To address this, she has outlined plans to implement a profiling system, enabling the ministry to identify pathways that can guide street kids towards youth centres.

Such centres, she says will provide support and help identify their skills, ultimately facilitating their reintegration into education or employment.

The Force is urging communities to join them in safeguarding the welfare and future prospects of these vulnerable young people.