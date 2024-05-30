PM pushes for strategic policy improvements

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Leaders need to formulate innovative ideas to develop Fiji’s natural resources, says Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Addressing Permanent Secretaries during a pre-budget briefing this week, the Prime Minister stated that Fiji cannot rely on the outside world.

Rabuka urged Permanent Secretaries to provide appropriate advice to line ministers on improving systems and aligning policies with the government’s strategic priorities for the betterment of Fijians.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

He reminded the Permanent Secretaries that they are chief advisors and responsible for offering appropriate advice to help ministers effectively and efficiently fulfil their duties.

The Prime Minister reiterated the importance of working together for better oversight and appropriate monitoring.

The meeting also provided an opportunity for the Permanent Secretaries to update the PM on the operations of their line ministries and address relevant issues directly with him.