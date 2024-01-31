News

PM attends 3rd EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected]

January 31, 2024 10:22 am

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Sitiveni Rabuka will participate in the 3rd EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Brussels, Belgium this week.

At the Forum, Rabuka will contribute to discussions on economic, environmental, geopolitical, and security challenges affecting the European Union and the Indo-Pacific regions.

The Forum serves as a platform to foster constructive dialogue and collaboration between the 27 member states of the EU and the vast Indo-Pacific region towards shaping a resilient future, aligning with the broader goals of enhancing regional stability and prosperity.

Rabuka’s participation demonstrates Fiji’s commitment to advancing the objectives outlined in the Indo-Pacific strategy, with a focus on collectively addressing shared challenges and creating opportunities within the two regions.

Rabuka says he is looking forward to joining the conversation on strategic developments in the Indo-Pacific region and the review of EU-Pacific cooperation under the S.A.M.O.A Agreement.

The forum will bring together Foreign Ministers of the 27 EU Member States and some 30 countries in the Indo-Pacific region and representatives of European institutions.

This Ministerial Forum builds on the success of the previous two EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forums, which were held in Paris in 2022 and in Stockholm in 2023.

The Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica is Acting Prime Minister while the PM is in Brussels.

