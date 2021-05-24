Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Health Minister defends frontline workers|20-year-old remanded for alleged murder|GP’s may begin administering vaccine|Huge turnout of students at vaccination sites|20-year-old to appear in court for alleged murder|Force terminates contracts under ‘no jab no job’ policy|79 new COVID-19 infections recorded|Border Health Protection Unit established|Vaccination for children begins today|Sabha urges followers to observe protocols|Sabha emphasizes on COVID-safe protocols|No changes until October 4th, vaccination rate ramps up|Fijians continue to breach COVID-safe measures|161 new cases, no COVID-19 deaths reported|Vaccinated under 18s included in Sweepstakes draw|Intervention on health and vaccine equity critical|Usual Saturday hype missing in the city|Online registration begins today|Fiji records 132 new COVID infections|MoH establishes quarantine corridors|Council of Churches wants to negotiate with the government|Mask wearing compulsory says Dr Fong|Lockdown blessing in disguise for Fijians in Korovou|Government continues to target November|Viti Levu containment zones lifted|
Full Coverage

Parliament

No comparative date for poverty breakdown

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
September 20, 2021 8:52 pm
Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has explained why the 2019/2020 Household Income and Expenditure Survey is flawed. [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has explained why the 2019/2020 Household Income and Expenditure Survey is flawed.

Speaking in parliament, the minister says the Bureau of Statistics could not have accurately assessed poverty along racial and religious lines because there was no reference data for comparison.

He says the 2007 National Census did not have population statistics based on race or religion and therefore the poverty survey cannot be verified.

Article continues after advertisement

“If you cannot rely on the census ethnic breakdown, how will you assess poverty on the basis of ethnicity? How will you choose your sample size?”

Sayed-Khaiyum adds the race and religion based data on poverty has taken attention away from more pressing matters in the report, and Opposition MPS have become fixated.

“All the other members are now obsessed with ethnicity even though it demonstrates that it was flawed. They are still obsessed with it because they think it’s a smoking gun”.

Sayed-Khaiyum also says government intervention in the past based on ethnic lines, has not worked.

“Affirmative action after Rabuka’s coup. Affirmative action under Qarase, who are the people who benefitted? Not the ordinary iTaukei people, it was the well-connected iTaukei people. They are the ones who go access to it”.

The government has condemned the racial and religious breakdown of poverty statistics in the 2019/2020 HIES.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.