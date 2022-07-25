More Bills expected tomorrow

[File Photo]

Six Bills have been tabled in parliament this morning.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the Bills are part of the overall budget announcement.

The Bills moved today include Television Cross-Carriage of Designated Events, Telecommunication Budget Amendment Bill, Illicit Drugs Control Budget Amendment Bill; Fiji National Provident Fund Budget Amendment Bill; Pharmacy Profession Bill; and Medicinal Products Bill.

According to Ratu Epeli Nailatikau, Speaker of Parliament, the Bills must pass through one stage of parliament sitting and will not go through a Standing Committee.

He says the time for debate should be limited to ensure the Bills are debated and voted on during this week’s sitting of parliament.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Economy says some more Bills will be presented in Parliament tomorrow.