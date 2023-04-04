Pacific Island University Research Network to identify needs of Pacific communities

[Source :Ambassade de France aux Fidji - France in Fiji/Facebook]

The Pacific Island University Research Network (PIURN) Board Members will gather for the first time in two years, with a meeting hosted by the University of the South Pacific today.

The partnership consortium, comprised of 14 Pacific Island countries, aims to identify the needs of Pacific Island communities.

To mark the occasion, French Ambassador Francois-Xavier Leger hosted a cocktail party to welcome the board members. Co-chaired by USP Vice Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia and New Caledonia, the Network aims to empower Pacific Island communities to understand the impacts of their actions without relying on external sources.

USP Vice Chancellor Professor Ahluwalia expressed gratitude to the French Ambassador for his warm welcome.

“Tonight what I really want to do first was to thank you and your generosity to hold this cocktail for all the people in particularly people who travel from overseas to be with us.”

With the meeting now underway, the Board Members will work together to identify key areas of focus to support Pacific Island communities in the years ahead.