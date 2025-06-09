Pacific Cement resumes production but faces technical delays

[Source: File Photo]

Pacific Cement Pte Limited has resumed production following a critical mill breakdown in March this year.

In a statement, Fijian Holdings Limited confirmed that the damaged mill component has been successfully installed.

However, the company notes that production is currently facing delays due to ongoing technical issues.

PCL’s engineering team, along with specialist contractors, is actively working to resolve the problems.

The company has assured stakeholders that every effort is being made to address the issues as quickly as possible.

