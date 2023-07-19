Online course launched for BPO sector

[Source: Outsource Fiji/ Facebook]

Outsource Fiji has announced scholarships for a new online learning program for people in the business process outsourcing or BPO sector and prospective employees.

Executive Director Sagufta Janif says applications are now open for the three-month program which is offered by renowned micro-learning provider, Learning Planet.

Janif says the program was initiated after discussions with BPO members, who voiced their concerns on the lack of formal training available.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Outsource Fiji/ Facebook]

“It has become apparent that one of the most prominent areas of concern highlighted by our members is the need for increased education and training opportunities for our people, it’s also one of the biggest costs that they endure in their operations.”



[Source: Outsource Fiji/ Facebook]

Learning Planet Director Derek Good says the open-sourced learning platform offers nine pathways ranging from communication, customer skills, telephone etiquette, sales skills, challenging customers, leadership, time management, conflict management and improving mental health.

“This partnership is a really useful one that’s going to help your agency or team to be the kind of people that are going to be world class and be able to offer the services that are going to be needed world-wide.”



[Source: Outsource Fiji/ Facebook]

Janif says 315 employees from within the BPO sector have already signed up with 100 scholarships now on offer for unemployed people with a Year 12 pass and above the age of 18.