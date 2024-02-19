No more deductions for final cane payment: Singh

Sugar Industry Minister, Charan Jeath Singh, has announced that there will be no deductions in cane payments for farmers ensuring that they have sufficient funds for Diwali.

Singh announced this during a public consultation at the Sugarcane Growers Council Hall in Lautoka.

The Minister highlighted that farmers will get a hundred percent of the proceeds which has been a collective decision by the board.

Singh says this comes with the ministry’s vision of encouraging more farmers to venture into sugarcane farming to increase production.