New record set for July visitor arrivals

Provisional numbers show that 99,311 visitors arrived in the country in July 2025, marking a new record for the month.

The Fiji Bureau of Statistics states that this represents an increase of one percent compared to a year earlier.

Data also shows that there is an increase of 7.1 percent compared to June 2025, which recorded a total of 92,693 arrivals.

In 2024 and 2023, visitor arrivals for July stood at 98,332 and 93,483 respectively.

The Bureau states that visitor arrival numbers for July have been increasing for the past five years.

For July visitors arriving for holiday purposes accounted for 79.4% of total arrivals, while 8.9% came to visit their friends or relatives.

