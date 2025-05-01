New partnership to strengthen waste management

[Source: Nasinu Town Council / Facebook]

Nasinu is taking a bold step toward becoming a cleaner and greener town.

This comes as the Nasinu Town Council and Waste Clear formalised a partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Special Administrator Felix Magnus and Waste Clear Director Vishal Chand.

The agreement marks a milestone in Nasinu’s push to enhance waste management and environmental sustainability.

Through this partnership, Waste Clear will provide technical expertise and support to improve the town’s waste management systems.

Magnus adds that the collaboration is expected to deliver more efficient waste practices that reduce the environmental impact of household and commercial waste.

He states that the initiative also aims to promote sustainable living among residents while directly contributing to improved public health through a cleaner environment.

Magnus also stresses that this partnership reflects their commitment to making Nasinu a model town for environmental responsibility and community well-being.

