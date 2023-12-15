Need for more investment in music industry

There is a need for more investment to build infrastructure for the music industry in Fiji.

This is according to the Managing Director for VTBOP Music, Tikiko Korocowiri, who believes that while Fiji has a tremendous pool of music talent, there is a need to channel them through proper resources.

Korocowiri says they are emphasizing supporting teams to take an actual step forward in building a sustainable industry for artists.

Article continues after advertisement

He says there are hidden talents in remote and rural areas that need to be tapped upon.

“Yeah, I think that’s the question of investment again; how do we go out to these communities and how do we offer these opportunities to artists who might not be in the cities like most of the artists that are on the scene right now.”

For the first-ever time, VT1S will be hosting Coca-Cola Christmas at the Park at Constitution Avenue in Suva tomorrow.

23-year-old VT1S artist William Wong stresses the importance of healthy competition and being supportive.

“As a young artist in the industry, it’s very exciting to see how we all sort of motivate each other, like there is no bad competition; it’s a good, healthy competition, and we just want to see Fijian reach the world.”

There will be a variety of food stalls for families and friends to choose from at the venue, which will be open from 12 pm while the event kicks off at 3 pm. until 8.30 pm.