NDMO monitors landslide in Samabula

The Fiji National Disaster Management Office is working with authorities to monitor a landslide that occurred at Kula Street in Samabula, Suva.

The landslide occurred this afternoon as a result of continuous heavy rain.

The NDMO says it acknowledges the assistance of the first responders from the Fiji Police Force for their swift action in evacuating the affected family, along with their belongings.

The NDMO also says that two evacuation centres have been opened in Vatuwaqa, Suva, to accommodate families affected by the flash floods.

These centres are at Marcellin Primary School and the Marist Champagnat Institute.

Police officers are also deployed on-site to monitor the situation on the ground and assist the affected families accordingly.

The public residing in areas affected by the flash floods are urged to contact the Fiji Police Force on 917 or the National Fire Authority on 910 if in need of assistance in moving to safety.