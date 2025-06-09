Nasinu council issues removal notices for derelict vehicles

[Supplied]

The Nasinu Town Council has issued removal notices for derelict vehicles located along Vatoa and FNTC Road in Narere.

The Council says these abandoned vehicles are not only an eyesore but also pose serious health and safety risks, including mosquito breeding, obstruction of traffic, and environmental hazards.

The Council is giving a stern warning to garage owners and vehicle owners that leaving vehicles unattended on public roads or road reserves is illegal.

Article continues after advertisement

It says failure to comply with removal notices will result in enforcement action, including fines, towing at the owner’s expense, and possible prosecution under Council by-laws.

The Council says derelict vehicles block access for emergency services and pedestrians, create dumping grounds for rubbish and hazardous waste and lower the visual appeal and property value of the community.

The council is urging all owners to take responsibility and remove these vehicles immediately.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.