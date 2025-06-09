Namaka drug investigation still active

The Fiji Police Force has denied social media claims that the investigation into the missing Namaka drug exhibits has been closed.

Police said the Criminal Investigations Department conducted the investigation in 2020. The case file was sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions on June 14 2022 for independent legal advice.

The Force said the referral to the DPP was to protect the integrity of the investigation, as it involved allegations against police officers. The file has not yet been returned.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Crime Mesake Waqa reiterated Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu’s call for responsible use of social media. He urged the public to share only verified and factual information.

He added that all social media users must ensure the information they post or share is based on facts, not hearsay.

