Nadi restaurant shows appreciation towards Fijiana 7s team

In a way of showing appreciation of their performance during the Olympic Games, a Nadi restaurant decided to cater for the Fijiana 7s team.

Nadina restaurant Manager Valrie Subam says they wanted to show their support to the ladies because the struggles they went through were relatable and their victory made them extremely proud.

She says the restaurant is owned by a woman and all their staff are females.

According to Subam catering, lunch was a small way they could show the team how proud they were especially in this COVID climate where not all businesses are doing well.

She says it was important for them to help out in any way possible, as these athletes have been away from their friends and family for so long.

Subam adds that alot of the Fijiana players are not from Nadi and they wanted to bring them abit of Fijian comfort during their 14 days quarantine.

They also catered for swimmer Cheyenne Rova.

Nadina restaurant currently employs only four staff due to the pandemic.

Pre-COVID they had 25 workers.