MSME sector vibrant: Kamikamica

The micro, small, and medium enterprises sector is vibrant and has the real potential to fast-track Fiji’s economic recovery and contribute to national economic growth and achieving Sustainable Development Goals.

Minister for Cooperatives and SME, Manoa Kamikamica, highlighted this while having dialogue sessions with MSME representatives to discuss key priorities and long-term sustainability recommendations for MSMEs ahead of the National Economic Summit and Budget.

Kamikamica says the government will find avenues to assist the micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises sector in areas that need attention.

“Access to finance is a big issue. I have been having a very active discussions with the banks. I have got some ideas on what can work, I won’t discuss them here but be rest assured that we are sort of focusing on it.”



Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation President Vinay Narsey says the MSME sector plays a vital role in the country’s economy.

“The MSME’s contribution to Fiji’s GDP has grown from 15 percent in 2019 to 18 percent and employs about 60 percent of the total workforce.”

