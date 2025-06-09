More needed to tackle NCDs: Ravunawa

[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji/Facebook]

Tackling the country’s rising non-communicable disease crisis will require more on-the-ground efforts, including community-led campaigns.

This was highlighted by Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa during the recent 21-day Wellness Walk led by Kunjal Nair’s Wellness Foundation.

Ravunawa says the campaign’s direct outreach covering over 20 towns and villages shows how grassroots action can drive real change in public health.

He adds that the initiative brought health education and screenings straight to people who would otherwise be left out.

“True change, just like this incredible walk, begins with daily steps. The walkers took a literal journey, but they also embarked on a symbolic one, showing us that every small effort contributes to a larger, healthier future.”

Ravunawa says thousands of Fijians accessed free health checks during the campaign, which also involved schools, villages, businesses, and wellness teams from the Health Ministry itself.

He confirmed that the Ministry is expected to complete its STEP Survey by year’s end to assess the national NCD burden and guide future interventions.

