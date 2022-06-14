Mixed views on Valelevu roundabouts

The setup of three new roundabouts at Daniva Road in Valelevu, Nasinu has drawn mixed reactions from motorists.

Some members of the public say there is more congestion along this busy road, with at least two vehicle accidents already having occurred since the setup almost a month ago.

Fiji Roads Authority Chief Executive, Kamal Prasad says the changes were made as part of plans for a major development in the area.

[Photo Supplied]

“It’s all aligning to the Nasinu Bus Shuttle operation. So the movement of the buses and vehicles that is currently using that road will be much easier, especially the routes that the buses will take.”

The Government has identified the Valelevu grounds as the site for a new suburban shuttle bus station.

Meanwhile, Attorney-General and Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and members of the Land Transport Authority met with bus operators to discuss the Valelevu shuttle bus pilot program, which will serve the greater Nasinu area.

The construction of the shuttle station will begin at the end of the month to promote the use of electric shuttle buses, which will aid Fiji’s climate targets to reduce carbon emissions by 30% by 2030.



[Photo Supplied]