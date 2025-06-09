Ministry urges public action to end Gender-Based Violence

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection is urging the public to play a critical role in ending gender-based violence in the country.

The Ministry says that every action counts, whether it is speaking up, supporting survivors, or educating those around us.

It adds that it is vital to respect and empower women and to take action against gender-based violence.

The Ministry further emphasizes that every woman and girl deserves to live free from fear and challenge harmful norms to create lasting change.

