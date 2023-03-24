Minister visits Central Division

[Source: Fijian Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways/Facebook]

The Minister for Agriculture and Waterways Vatimi Rayalu this week visited project sites in the Central Division.

This includes floodgates in the Nakelo district and farm roads in Davetalevu, Dakuivuna and Nawi sub-divisions.

The visit also allowed crop and livestock farmers to raise their concerns and also request for assistance to the Ministry in providing infrastructure that enables them to access market opportunities, efficient and effective services.

Article continues after advertisement

[Source : Ministry for Agriculture and Waterways]

This will also help the Ministry gauge its work and at the same time help farmers increase agriculture production.

[Source : Ministry for Agriculture and Waterways]

Rayalu will also visit Serua and Namosi provinces.

[Source : Ministry for Agriculture and Waterways]