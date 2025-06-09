Minister praises ministry for clearing backlog of annual reports

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau. [Photo: Fiji Ministry of Public Works, Meteorological Services, and Transport/ FACEBOOK]

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau has commended ministry officials for completing and finalising long-outstanding annual reports dating from 2019-2020 to 2023-2024.

The Minister acknowledged the Permanent Secretary, Heads of Departments and staff for their dedication in clearing the backlog, describing the achievement as a key step in strengthening governance under the government since taking office in December 2022.

He stressed that the completion of the reports supports proper planning, accurate documentation of achievements and the auditing of annual work programme budgets by the Office of the Auditor-General.

Ro Filipe highlights the importance of meeting parliamentary reporting requirements and recognises the additional workload taken on by officers directly involved to ensure the reports were completed and submitted.

He reiterates that all ministries and corporate statutory authorities are expected to table updated annual reports for scrutiny by parliamentary committees, noting that this process underpins transparency, integrity and accountability in the public sector.

The Minister confirmed that the pending annual reports will be tabled before Cabinet and Parliament.

