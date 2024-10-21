Man to front court over toddler’s death

A man who allegedly caused the death of a one-year-old child in Cunningham Nasinu last week will be produced in the Suva Magistrates Court today.

The man believed to be in his 30s has been charged with one count of murder, one count of assault causing actual bodily harm, and one count of act intended to cause grievous harm.

Police says that on Thursday night, medical officials alerted Totogo Police of a case where a child was pronounced dead at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

Article continues after advertisement

The matter was referred to Police as the victim had visible injuries allegedly due to an assault.

Police have identified the accused as the defacto partner of the child’s mother, and it has been revealed that he allegedly has a history of abusive behavior.

Police say that investigation reveals that the accused had also assaulted the victim’s three-year-old brother, who was found in the home with visible injuries.

Investigators consulted the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions whereby the accused was formally charged.