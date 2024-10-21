Man remanded over toddler’s death

[Source: Supplied]

A 35-year-old man who allegedly caused the death of a one-year-old child in Cunningham Nasinu last week has been remanded in custody by the Suva Magistrates Court.

Sairusi Ceinaturaga is charged with one count of murder, one count of assault causing actual bodily harm, and one count of act intended to cause grievous harm.

It is alleged that the incident occurred last Thursday.

It is alleged that Ceinaturaga hit the child with an aluminum cooking spoon, then hit the child’s head on a wall, before throwing him on a mattress.

It is also alleged that the accused slapped the deceased child’s three-year-old brother and bit him on the face.

Ceinaturaga also allegedly assaulted his defacto-partner, the mother of the two children.

Police had earlier confirmed that medical officials alerted Totogo Police of the case after the child was pronounced dead at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

The matter was referred to Police as the victim had visible injuries allegedly due to an assault.

Police had also said that the investigation revealed that the accused had also assaulted the victim’s three-year-old brother, who was found in the home with visible injuries.

The matter has been transferred to the high court where it will be called on 4th of next month.

Ceinaturaga has waived the right to counsel.