Man jailed for impregnating underage relative

A man has been sentenced to one year and 11 months in prison after being convicted for one count of defilement of a young person between 13 and 16 years of age.

The Suva High Court heard that the victim was only 15-years-old at the time of the incident.

While sentencing the man, Judge Justice Waleen George said the victim was a close relative and, as a result of his exploitation, she became pregnant and gave birth to a son.

Justice George added that the man did not genuinely love the victim and only used her to satisfy his lust.

The judge noted that the incident only came to light when the complainant was pregnant.

