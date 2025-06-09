Man finds teen’s body while picking lemons

Adriu Koi discovered the body of a 15-year-old boy in a Tamavua-i-Wai plantation while he went to pick lemons near his home.

Police confirmed the boy had been reported missing from home on Christmas Eve, 24 December. The body was already in a state of decomposition.

Koi, a relative said he initially thought he had stepped on an unfamiliar object. On closer inspection, he realised it was a leg.

He said the family had been searching for the boy since last week. He added that he sent his younger brother to confirm the identity before calling the police.

Household members living near the scene said they had noticed a foul smell for several days but assumed it was from a dead animal.

Police confirmed that investigations into the boy’s death are ongoing.

