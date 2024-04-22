LTA raises concerns over misattributed traffic violations

[Source: LTA]

The Land Transport Authority is concerned over the growing number of traffic violations recorded by red light speed cameras.

This is compounded by the misattribution of offences to vehicle owners or permit holders who were not driving at the time of the incident.

LTA Acting Chief Executive, Irimaia Rokosawa, says that this can lead to unnecessary inconvenience and penalties for innocent individuals.

Article continues after advertisement

In his efforts to address this issue, Rokosawa is urging vehicle owners to take proactive steps to transfer Traffic Infringement Notices to the driver responsible for the violation.

He states that despite these provisions, it appears there is a prevailing culture where vehicle owners continue to bear the responsibility of paying fines.

He adds that to address this issue and prevent vehicle owners from reaching the show cause stage, they should take proactive measures to transfer TINs to the offending driver.