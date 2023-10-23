Levuka heritage homeowners await funding

Levuka town

Heritage home and building owners in Levuka Town are still awaiting the funds for the rehabilitation of the ageing structures, from the $1.5 million allocated in the 2023-2024 national budget.

Town resident, Alosio Saukuru says it’s been three months since the budget announcement for the rehabilitation of the Levuka World Heritage Structure but to date, homeowners have yet to receive a cent.

He says the funds will go towards the maintenance of the ageing structures, including the Saint John Church and other heritage properties in Levuka.

“But we are grateful that allocation for this fiscal year is now being allocated $1.5 million to see the renovation, so we are just waiting on the government to see to the assistance that we have been requesting on the renovation of this church.”

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka addressed the delay in fund distribution in his responses, shedding light on the reasons behind it.

“That is the case not only from the government to the users, from donors to the government. So we want to speed up that machinery of the transfers of funds; that’s part of the discussion in the corridors of power while we were at the UNGA to make that system workable and speedy.”

The island of Ovalau is home to a great number of heritage properties after Levuka town was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2013 but more funds are needed to maintain its dilapidated structure and condition.