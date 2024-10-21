Left out and left behind, call for fairer treatment

[Source: FP]

Representatives from the United Blind Persons of Fiji say their members continue to face difficulties accessing public transportation.

Office Manager Ruci Senikula says that this persistent issue leaves people with vision impairments hoping for a change in behaviour.

Senikula says the issue is common across the broader community and needs urgent attention.

Article continues after advertisement

“Sometimes in stopping a taxi, a driver will see you and your disability and just refuse to stop or will stop, have a good look at you, and then the driver just takes off.”

Member Naomi Lewakita hopes attitudes will change and that people with disabilities will be treated with more dignity.

“We are always left out, left behind. But after this week, I hope there will be changes in how people look at a person with a disability and how they interact with them on the streets or along the roads.”

The United Blind Persons of Fiji is celebrating White Cane Safety Awareness Week, highlighting the white cane as a helpful tool that guides movement.

Senikula says they hope the public will adopt the cane’s friendly spirit when interacting with visually impaired individuals.