Leaders urge unity and pride ahead of Fiji Day

As Fiji prepares to celebrate its 55th anniversary of independence this week, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, extends his warmest wishes to all Fijians.

He says the celebrations are a time to unite in peace and harmony, reflecting on Fiji’s journey, achievements, and shared values.

Professor Prasad emphasizes the importance of mutual respect, fostering understanding across communities, and celebrating responsibly to ensure everyone enjoys the festivities safely.

He adds that this milestone is not just a time to celebrate, but also an opportunity to renew the spirit of togetherness and collective progress for the nation.

“And as the leader of the National Federation Party, we are always very proud and honored to celebrate Fiji’s Independence Day. Because the National Federation Party and its founding leaders, the late A.D. Patel and the late S.M. Koya, were instrumental in a peaceful transition from being a colony to an independent state.”

Professor Prasad further calls on everyone to look to the future with hope and ambition, supporting initiatives that drive sustainable development.

Minister for Local Government, Maciu Nalumisa, believes that through unity, we can build a stronger and more prosperous society.

“Fiji Day is a day of celebration for Fijians, and as we look forward to Fiji Day, I want to wish everyone the people of Fiji the very best, and let’s continue to work together.”

This Friday, Fiji Day will be celebrated across the nation, with towns and cities decorated in blue, as communities come together to honor the occasion in unity and pride.

