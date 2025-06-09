Labasa vendors gear up for festive rush

Handicraft vendors at Labasa Market have reported significant growth in business and product demand this year, as they prepare for the peak festive season.

Vendor Mareta Tagivakatini says the increased demand is driven by gatherings such as weddings, birthdays, engagements, and even funerals, during which traditional iTaukei products often sell out quickly.

“We are now into the peak season of gatherings and festivities for most Fijian households and villages. This includes weddings, birthdays, engagements, and many more even funerals. That’s why you’ll see we need more products, because within weeks, all of this will be gone, so we have to be prepared.”

Tagivakatini adds that vendors have become adept at tracking seasonal trends and key event dates, enabling them to better prepare for spikes in demand.

Another vendor, said flower wreaths remain the most sought-after and fastest-selling product throughout the year.

“Flower wreaths are always in demand; they’re the fastest-selling product for most of us vendors. Nearly every week, there’s a funeral happening somewhere, so we have to make these every day — and it really helps us vendors,”

Labasa Market vendors and farmers are also preparing for the Fiji Day celebrations this Thursday, a key event that further boosts sales in the market

