KPMG Fiji records positive growth

KPMG Fiji is continuing to stamp its mark in the South Pacific, as it celebrated the opening of its six million dollar Star One Nadi Office, in Martintar yesterday.

KPMG Enterprise Australian Managing Partner, Naomi Mitchell says they have a long and proud history of collaboration with Fiji that extends back over four decades.

Mitchell says in July 2021, the firm established KPMG South Pacific practice made up of KPMG Fiji, PNG and Australia.

She adds this has been a very successful decision with KPMG Fiji doubling in size since then and assisting their growing client base in key areas including audit, assurance, and business and tax advisory.

Mitchell adds the new Nadi Office is a key milestone in their growth journey.

“We’ve created a range of synergies through shared technology systems and processes. We have unlocked new ways of resource sharing and we have tapped into back office support of KPMG and delivered new opportunities by expanding our service offering to clients in Fiji.”

Mitchell says KPMG staff are ensuring that they understand and meet the increasing demands of clients in areas like digital technology, and disruption.