KOICA volunteers to help agriculture sector

The Ministry of Agriculture will further strengthen its relationship and close collaboration with the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) as they work to enhance the agriculture sector.

This was made possible through the signing of an agreement between the Ministry of Agriculture and KOICA, which includes the arrival of a team of volunteers to help enhance the Agriculture sector.

While signing the agreement, Permanent Secretary Dr Andrew Tukana says this will support capacity building, growth and sustainability in the sector as well as the Waterways sector.

“KOICA will send a team of committed and knowledgeable volunteers to assist the Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways in accomplishing its goals and objectives in the sector. This volunteers will be armed with varieties of skilled and experiences.”

Dr Tukana says they will collaborate directly with our local stakeholders, farmers and the staff of the Ministry to encourage innovation, transfer of knowledge and best practices in different facets of Agriculture and the waterways sector.

The new MOU will provide a new bilateral collaboration as the Ministry works together with KOICA to build a more resilient thriving Agriculture sector.