Karoko village borehole commissioned

Filimoni Vosarogo while commissioning the borehole project at Karoko Village [Source: Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources/Facebook]

Access to clean drinking water is a blessing.

This was highlighted by the Minister of Lands and Mineral Resources, Filimoni Vosarogo, while commissioning the borehole project at Karoko Village, Tunuloa, and Cakaudrove yesterday.

Vosarogo highlighted that Karoko Village is so fortunate to have access to water compared to other villages in Fiji that may not yet have access.

Article continues after advertisement



Filimoni Vosarogo while commissioning the borehole project at Karoko Village [Source: Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources/Facebook]

He says Suva is currently facing a major drought since there has been no rain for the past few months, and Karokos borehole should be able to see them through such periods.



Filimoni Vosarogo while commissioning the borehole project at Karoko Village [Source: Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources/Facebook]

The Minister urged the villagers of Karoko to monitor, maintain, and protect the groundwater source, as this creates a better quality and healthier life as water plays an important role in every community’s livelihood.