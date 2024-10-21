Juvenile crime sparks concern

A total of 838 individuals were charged with various offenses in September, including 48 juveniles.

Acting Commissioner of Police Sakeo Raikaci revealed that most offenders were aged between 18 and 35 years, with 486 cases registered.

Additionally, 266 offenders were aged 36 to 55 years, and 38 were over 56 years old.

Raikaci expressed deep concern over the increasing involvement of juveniles in criminal activities.

He says the fact that juveniles continue to register as perpetrators of crime should be a concern to everyone.

He is calling on the communities, families, and stakeholders to take a more active role in guiding and mentoring young people, emphasizing the importance of collective efforts in crime prevention.

As the festive season approaches, the Fiji Police Force plans to step up its operations and is appealing to the public to respect the rule of law, ensuring safer communities for all.