Israel ready for Fiji’s embassy

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Ambassador of Israel to Fiji Roi Rosenblit says his nation welcomes the establishment of Fiji’s Embassy in Israel.

He conveyed this during a meeting with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Rosenblit says the establishment of Fiji’s Embassy will further advance cooperation between the two nations.

Meanwhile, Israel will assist 13 students from the Navuso Agricultural Technical Institute in undertaking 10 months of work and capacity-building opportunities in Israel.

The provision of an internship program, ‘Learning by Doing, will enable the Fijian students to earn salaries and acquire the best training skills while using the latest technologies in Israel.