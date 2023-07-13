Insufficient space for drug exhibits still a concern

Former Minister for Defence and National Security, Inia Seruiratu, is concerned that not much has been done to ensure there is sufficient storage space for drugs that are being kept as exhibits.

Seruiratu says this can lead to a number of risks.

The Opposition Leader says improper storage of harmful drugs will also impact those who are responsible for guarding them.

Article continues after advertisement

“And this is something that we have been raising with the police to see if they can come up with it. And while still on that, also, Honorable Minster, it’s a problem that the police have with exhibit storage, whether we go into containers or given the police stations that we have were meant for the activities back in those days.”

Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua agrees with Seruiratu’s concerns.

“Exhibits are a problem. They are definitely a problem. I can tell you for sure. When I went to Tukavesi in the conference room, which is about a quarter of this side of the gallery, it was like 50 Marijuana.”

However, Tikoduadua says that the Ministry is coming up with smart ways to deal with the issue.

“I think they’re coming through seeking legal advice from the Solicitor General on how to be able to capture the evidence on site without having to bring it to Suva or to court so that the judicial department with the laws would allow for that evidence to be admissible in court on a criminal trial. Otherwise, you have to bring all this to court and carry it with you. It’s just too heavy. But there definitely is a big problem.”

The Minister also highlights that new police stations do have the space to store these exhibits.