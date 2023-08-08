Innovative approach to combat termite threat

From left: Commissioner Western, Apolosi Lewaqai, Assistant Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Sakiusa Tubuna, the Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection, Hon Sashi Kiran, CEO of the Lautoka City Council Mohammed Khan [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

A meeting held last week marked a crucial step forward in combating termite infestation and fostering sustainable urban development.

The meeting was held at the Commissioner’s Office in Lautoka.

Assistant Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Sakiusa Tubuna, emphasized the urgency of addressing this issue, underscoring the detrimental impact of termite damage on both public and private properties.

Commissioner Western Apolosi Lewaqai highlighted the significance of accurate data collection as a foundational element of the strategy.

He says they plan to deploy enumerators to gather crucial data across various sectors, thereby enabling targeted efforts to eradicate termites from affected areas.

Lewaqai says this process will be bolstered by collaborative efforts with the Biosecurity Authority, the Ministry of Housing, and the Housing Authority to ensure an accurate demarcation of informal settlements and affected properties.”

Meanwhile, Assistant Minister for Women Shashi Kiran highlighted the importance of public awareness in the campaign against termite infestation.

The Assistant Minister stresses an extensive awareness campaign to encourage affected property owners to come forward and seek assistance without fear of property devaluation.

The next meeting of the ‘Termite Task Force’ will be held in September.