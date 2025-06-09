India strengthens Fiji partnership

[Source: India in Fiji (High Commission of India, Suva)/ Facebook]

The Indian High Commissioner has affirmed his country’s commitment to continuing support for Fiji as its development partner.

High Commissioner Suneet Mehta stated that India, as a development partner of Fiji, will do all it can to cooperate in areas such as health, education, skilling, training, capacity building, agriculture, and agro-processing.

He also appreciated the Indian diaspora for their immense contributions to enhancing the development of Fiji’s economy.

“We are committed as a development partner, but also the Indian community here, who stayed on and made their contributions, should continue to do so to make this country even more beautiful and achieve its potential in the years to come.”

Mehta says that his goal is to see Indo-Fiji relations reach even greater heights by enhancing people-to-people ties.

He is urging everyone to play their role positively so that the country prospers and the relationship between the two nations continues to thrive.

