India facilitate tour for farmers and Agriculture Ministry staff

Fourteen farmers and four technical staff members from the Sugar Ministry will be going on a 12-day tour of India to gain firsthand insights into the operations of India’s sugar industry.

This opportunity has been facilitated by the High Commission of India under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme.

Sugar Minister Charan Jeath Singh states that this program has been in place for some time, but it was underutilized in past years.

He says they are working closely with the Fiji Sugar Corporation to ensure the effective use of these scholarships.

“I have asked him to also identify his staff from the mill so that they can go and participate in a specially tailored compact trading session, which will be specifically designed for FSC.”

Singh also states that they will be sending their technical staff and mill operators on their next trip to India for training.



The 18 participants will be departing for India today.