Increased police presence boosts safety in the West

A rise in serious and fatal road accidents prompted police to deploy additional officers from Suva to the Western Division during the Christmas and New Year festive period, strengthening visibility and public safety in high-risk areas.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Kasiano Vusonilawe says that less than 100 officers were mobilized to support Western Division operations, based on year-long crime and accident analysis that identified red flag areas needing extra attention.

“The strategy was be there before they come to the area like Wailolaloa beach. When they finish clubbing, they usually go down to those areas and continue their drinking. So before the clubbing completed, the officers were already there. So they have been told to vacate the area”

He adds that teams also targeted illegal alcohol sales, shutting down unlicensed bootleggers and ensuring licensed outlets closed by midnight.

“We were aggressive in terms of black markets, the bootleggers. We stopped those so that minor offenses give birth to serious cases. So, one of those is drunkenness, as you know. So we were trying not only in the Western Divisions, all over the divisions to stop or to cut off these bootleggers to continue selling liquor, which it was supposed to be. They are unlicensed”

ACP Vusonilawe confirms police received positive feedback from the public, with many saying the strong presence acted as a deterrent to criminal activity and made Nadi’s nightlife feel safer.

He says overall crime decreased during the festive period, though fatal road accidents remained a concern despite heightened enforcement and awareness efforts.

He adds that building trust through consistent service remains key to gaining community support for future crime prevention efforts.

