Hindu community seeks clarity on cancelled unity event

Organiser Sandeep Singh

The police have suddenly revoked the permit for Saturday’s Hindu Unity Gathering, forcing organizers to cancel the spiritual event planned.

Organiser Sandeep Singh said police first approved the permit on July 31.

He said they then recalled it on August 1 for amendments and finally revoked it without giving any reason.

“As citizens of a democratic society, we have the right to transparency. This is unacceptable.”

Singh explained that over $15,000 was already spent, with more than 2,000 devotees expected, including visitors from Vanuatu.

He states this decision has shocked the Hindu community and raised questions about transparency.

The gathering aimed to promote unity, interfaith respect, and speak on issues like drugs and domestic violence.

Singh is urging Hindus to chant Hanuman Chalisa at home instead.

The organising committee says it will follow all legal steps in future and stresses its only goal is to bring people together in faith.

In response, Policing Minister Iowane Naivalurua confirmed receiving information from the police regarding the withdrawn permit, further stating that it is within the jurisdiction of the police to make changes in permit issuance.









