Thousands screened for HIV

Over 4,000 HIV point-of-care tests have been conducted since last year by Medical Services Pacific, making detection faster and more accessible, particularly for vulnerable communities.

The organization confirmed that a number of these tests returned reactive results and were referred for confirmatory laboratory testing.

Of these, 90 to 95 percent usually test positive for HIV.

MSP Grants Acquisition and Accountability Manager Taniela Vinaka says the expansion of testing is part of the organization’s mission to ensure no one is left behind.

“This point of care testing has really helped us in terms of our HIV test. Before it was just blood withdrawal, but now it has made the work faster and we are able to get those numbers.”

Vinaka adds that the organization is reaching at-risk communities through its mobile outreach program.

“So we’re not just limiting it to HIV or STI testing. We’re also providing other range of services from SRHR, GBV assistance, GBV services, self-protection, and other awareness or information that we provide that will also help them in terms of the issues that they’re facing.”

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa says clear prevention messages are vital in the HIV response.

Ravunawa stresses that these services are designed to address the range of issues they face daily.

