Reduction in complaints raised against Valelevu Health Centre

The pilot project on the improvement of Health Services by JICA has helped reduce complaints raised from people who use the Valelevu Health Centre.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete highlighted that the project has also helped health officials provide the best health care services to Fijians.

Waqainabete says the project includes reducing waste to lower costs, improving productivity and the quality of service that are were monitored during the three-year project.

“Valelevu is somewhere that we normally have a lot of complaints. I have seen that a significant change that has happened and I thank the JICA and I also thank Valelevu for the great work that they have done in making sure that we make it count. It is a Health Centre that services 60,000 people in a relatively small area and they are doing their work really well.”

The project was piloted at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital, Labasa Hospital, Sigatoka Hospital, Nausori Maternity Hospital, Nausori Health Center, Valelevu Health Center and the Fiji Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Services.