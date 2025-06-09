No HIV doctor in the North

A long-time HIV patient in Labasa is calling for a dedicated doctor in the Northern Division.

He points out the lack of specialist care is forcing people to travel to Suva for routine treatment.

The patient, who has lived with HIV for 18 years, during the Fijian Media Forum, stated that many in the region feel forgotten.

Article continues after advertisement



Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad.

Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad said the government has, for the first time, recognised the growing number of HIV cases and has set aside $10 million to respond.

He said the response was backed by an additional $4.5 million from the New Zealand government.

“Yes, that’s a good suggestion. And let me just add, Vijay, very quickly, for the first time government, you know, after so many years, recognised the rise in the number of cases of HIV. We’ve allocated $10 million to tackle this issue head-on.”

Prof Prasad said the public’s concerns would help shape future health services in Vanua Levu.

Police have also launched operations in urban areas where drug use involving needles has been reported.

Residents have been urged to report suspicious activity to Crime Stoppers or the Northern Command Centre.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.