New health facility opens in Nadi

A new health facility that will benefit hundreds of Fijians officially opened in Nadi today.

The Sarada Medical Center, funded by the South Pacific Relief Fund in partnership with the Ramakrishna Mission, is based in Malolo, Nadi, and will provide free medical services to underprivileged families.

South Pacific Relief Fund Chief Executive Daven Kumar says the facility aims to improve access to much-needed healthcare in Malolo and surrounding communities.

“Today we are building not only a clinic but a foundation of hope for families in Fiji.”

Kumar told community members that the facility is built for them, with the goal of bringing peace of mind through healthcare.

He stressed that while the government does what it can, it cannot improve healthcare alone. Religious organizations and donors must work together to ensure people have access to quality health services.

He added that today’s achievement is a testament to the power of collaboration.

