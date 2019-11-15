Fijians urged to clean their surroundings

Fijians are being urged to clean their surroundings and continue practicing safe hygiene given the rise in Dengue Fever and Leptospirosis cases.

Fourteen people have died from the two illnesses to date, prompting the Health Ministry to declare an outbreak.

More than 4, 000 cases have been recorded so far and they are mostly from the Central and Northern Divisions.

Article continues after advertisement

Health Minister, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says there needs to be a holistic approach to counter these cases.

“We are at the front foot but again it has to be whole of nation approach. We all have to do our part. We also have to remember that it doesn’t change. Very soon it’s going to be hurricane season come October so you know the talk around personal hygiene, hand hygiene, eating health that’s not only for a season. That’s an everyday thing.”

The Health Minister says Leptospirosis, Dengue Fever and Typhoid are climate-sensitive diseases with cases spiking during the wet weather and after the recent Tropical Cyclone Harold.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne tropical disease caused by the dengue virus and symptoms begin 3 to 14 days after infection.

These symptoms include a fever, headache, muscle and joint pain with vomiting and skin rash in some severe cases.

Leptospirosis is a disease caused by bacteria that affects both humans and animals.

Humans get leptospirosis through contact with the urine of infected animals.

This often happens through contact with mud, water, or food contaminated with the urine of infected animals.